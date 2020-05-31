Mammootty is one of the biggest Superstars in the history of Mollywood, and he enjoys a decent fan following in all nooks of the nation. The recent news about the actor is regarding his movie that will be soon dubbed and released in the Russian language.

Mammootty's Masterpiece to be dubbed in Russian

It was in 2017 that Mammootty's action film Masterpiece released on theaters. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it emerged as a huge hit at the box-office and shattered many opening day collection records.

The news regarding the Russian dubbed version of Masterpiece was shared online by director Ajay Vasudev. In his Facebook post, Ajay Vasudev claimed that Masterpiece is the first Malayalam movie to be dubbed in Russian.

In Masterpiece Mammootty enacted the role of Edward Livingston, an undercover police officer who tries to unveil the mystery surrounding a murder. During the investigation, Livingston disguises himself as a college lecturer to nab the culprit.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Gokul Suresh, Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Lena, and Kalabhavan Shajon in other prominent roles.

Mammootty awaiting the release of One

Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie One, which is being directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. In the film, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, the chief minister of Kerala. According to close sources to the movie, Mammootty's character in this film will share several similarities with the life of Pinarayi Vijayan, the reigning Kerala chief minister. Nimisha Sajayan plays the role of the female lead in this movie.

Bobby-Sanjay has written the script of One. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for this movie, while the camera is cranked by Vaidy Somasundaram. An official announcement regarding the release date of One will be made after the coronavirus lockdown.