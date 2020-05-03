Popular young star Dulquer Salmaan is known for his charismatic looks and scintillating screen presence. Just like his father Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan has always set major fashion goals in his public appearances. Now, a recent childhood picture of Dulquer Salmaan proves that he was stylish and adorable even at his young age.

Throwback picture of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan

This childhood picture of Dulquer Salmaan, posing with Mammootty has already gone viral on the internet, and people are praising the duo for their unquestionable style quotient. The picture was apparently clicked when Dulquer Salmaan visited the shooting sets of his father's movie.

Both Dulquer and Mammootty can be seen sporting sunglasses in this photo. Interestingly, Mammootty had several times revealed that sunglasses are his favorite accessory, and this picture proves that Dulquer was also fond of stylish shades.

Dulquer Salmaan on Mammootty's stardom

In an old interview given to Vogue, Dulquer Salmaan revealed that he had never felt wealthy, despite being raised as a star kid.

"I grew up thinking things could go wrong at any moment. My mom would always say this is like a lottery, we don't know how long it will last. Dad's career could go up or down, and we've had phases where he had a year of bad films. So, I've never felt wealthy," said Dulquer.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently awaiting the release of his new movie Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran. It should be noted that Dulquer had made his debut in the entertainment industry through the movie Second Show, directed by Srinath Rajendran, and this movie marks their reunion after eight years. In this film, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals in Kerala. The first look poster of this film was released recently, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.