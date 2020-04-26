Dulquer Salmaan's latest film 'Varane Avashyamundu' was released on Netflix and Sunnxt a few days back, and this movie is now receiving unanimously positive reviews from all corners. However, a small portion of the movie has triggered a wild social media attack on Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook page.

Suresh Gopi's dialogue creates havoc

In 'Varane Avashyamundu', lead actor Suresh Gopi played the role of Major Unnikrishnan. Major Unnikrishnan has a dog in this film, and in one scene, he calls his pet 'Prabhakara'. As per the latest reports, this dialogue has not gone well with a section of social media users in Tamil Nadu, and they allege that this scene was intentionally made to tarnish the image of Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was the leader of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A section of social media users soon launched an attack on Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook page claiming that Velupillai Prabhakaran is the identity of Tamil speaking people. Some social media users claimed that they are going to rename their dog's name as Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty.

However, the 'Prabhakaran' reference in Varane Avashyamundu has nothing to do with Velupillai Prabhakaran. With this dialogue, director Anoop Sathyan was actually referring to an iconic dialogue from the 1988 blockbuster film Pattana Pravesham directed by Anoop's father Sathyan Anthikkadu.

As social media outrage crossed all barriers of obscenity, Dulquer Salmaan himself posted an explanation regarding the Prabhakaran reference in the movie.

"A lot of people have brought to my notice that the Prabhakaran joke in Varane Avashyamund is insulting to the Tamizh people. It was not intentional. The joke is a reference to an older Malayalam film Pattana Pravesham and is a common Meme in Kerala," wrote Dulquer on his Facebook page.

Social media attack on Dulquer Salmaan continues

This is not the first time that Dulquer Salmaan is getting attacked on social media platforms. A few months back, Dulquer had posted a photo with his pet dog on Facebook.

The image soon went viral, and a section of social media users started alleging that Dulquer Salmaan is not a real Muslim, stating dog as 'Haram' as per the Holy Quran. Some of these extreme religious believers even went a step ahead and asked Dulquer to bath seven times to relieve his sins.