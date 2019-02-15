Several tabloids have previously reported that popular singer Abhaya Hiranmayi is in a relationship with musician Gopi Sundar. Now, the young singer has come forward and clarified that she indeed is in a relationship with the musician.

In a recent Facebook post, Abhaya Hiranmayi revealed that she is not at all scared to open up about her relationship with Gopi Sundar. The singer wrote that she is in a relationship with a married man who is legally trapped for the past nine years. She added that both of them have an age difference of 12 years.

"2008 to 2019. I never came open about my relationship status even though we publicly appear many times. Yes, I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage )and living together for 8 years. Yes I am not married to anyone before and we have an age difference of 12 years," wrote Abhaya Hiranmayi about her relationship with Gopi Sundar.

Gopi Sundar is already married to a woman named Priya and they have two sons together. A few months back, Gopi Sundar had posted a photo of him with Abhaya and his wife lashed out against him for not informing the court about this relationship.

As Abhaya Hiranmayi made this open confession, several social media users have started criticizing her stating that she is a family-tarnisher. Some users on Facebook even went a step ahead and claimed that Indian film industry is one of the filthiest in the world.

Some people argue that Abhaya Hiranmayi should have waited until Gopi Sundar's official divorce before starting to live together.

Gopi Sundar began his musical career in Mollywood and is now a popular composer in Telugu and Tamil. His latest musical works were for Malayalam movies 'Mikhael' and 'Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu'.