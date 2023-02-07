Akshay Kumar's landed advertisement has given a chance to netizens to slam him left, right and centre. The actor is seen walking over a digitalised globe in a new advertisement. One section of social media noticed how Kumar was walking over India's map and it didn't take too long for social media to bombard the actor with negative messages and hate comments.

Akshay's post

"The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we're coming in March! @qatarairways," Kumar wrote while sharing the video. "Had any of the Khans rubbed the map of India with their shoes, then they would have been boycotted by now," one user wrote.

Social media irked

"What do you want to achieve by doing this? Respect India," asked another. "Is this how you respect country that's feeding you?" a netizen asked. "How come you guys don't realise this mistakes while making them?" another netizen asked.

The advertisement is for The Entertainers tours to take place in North America. Akshay Kumar will be a part of a tour after several years. The tour is all set to kickstart from March, 2023. On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Selfiee. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24.