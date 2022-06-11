Aiming to rein in manufacturers and advertisers that target children to sell their wares, the Centre on Friday announced a string of measures to curb these practices.

The 'Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022' comprise 19 provisions pertaining to advertisements targeting children, officials from the Department of Consumer Affairs said.

An advertisement that addresses or targets or uses children shall not condone or encourage practices that are detrimental to children's physical health or mental wellbeing, shall not exaggerate what is attainable by an ordinary child using the product being marketed, or it shall not claim that consumption of a product advertised will have an effect on enhancing intelligence or physical ability or bring exceptional recognition without any valid substantiation or adequate scientific evidence, the Guidelines said.

"Some advertisements claim that consuming such and such drink will make the child the brightest. Such claims should not be made unless it can be substantiated with a well documented research study," Additional Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare said.

The Guidelines also said that advertisement that addresses or targets or uses children should not exploit children's susceptibility to charitable appeals and shall explain the extent to which their participation will help in any charity-linked promotions and should not resort to promotions that requires purchase to participate and include a direct exhortation to make a purchase addressed to or targeted at children.

Such ads should not also develop negative body image in children, should not lead to encouraging body shaming, or give any impression that such goods, product or service is better than the natural or traditional food which children may be consuming, Khare said.

Any advertisement which offers promotional gifts to persuade children to buy goods, product or service without necessity or promotes illogical consumerism shall be discouraged, she added.