Akshay Kumar is back with yet another film. Fans of Khiladi Kumar have been waiting with bated breath for his next film Selfiee, starring Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The makers unveiled the trailer of Selfiee today (Sunday, January 22). The film is a unique story of a superstar and his superfan where Akshay plays the role of a film star while Emraan is seen as his diehard fan.

The plot

The 3-minute-long trailer opens up with Vijay, a superstar (played by Akshay), performing some high-octane stunts, the actor is giving interviews and is seen talking about his film. (He is seen mocking himself) while in the background, Emraan introduces him as Vijay's die-hard fan.

Emraan wishes to meet Akshay and take a selfie with him. Apart from acting, Vijay's passion is driving. However, the actor is caught driving without a license. Om Prakash (Emraan Hashmi) helps his idol by getting the star a driving license, just so that he can get a selfie with his star, but things turn ugly.

Akshay Kumar challenges Emraan Hashmi in front of his son, and ill-treats them, showing that he is a powerful star, and mocks his fans, which leaves Emraan and his son heartbroken. The trailer also gives out a fair idea of how a common man who was a mere fan of a superstar sees the real face of his idol. The trailer reminds us of SRK's dialogue from Chennai Express, "Don't underestimate the power of a common man."

In a nutshell, the film showcases the love, adoration, hate and real face of two people a superstar and a super fan.

In some parts, the film reminds us of SRK's film Fan. However, the dialogue in Selfiee is engaging, and funny and seeing Akshay in an action-packed avatar after a long time has got his fans talking about it on social media. Emraan Hashmi has nailed every bit of his role with his powerful dialogue delivery.

The film will also see Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi dance to the remixed version of Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 90's hit film of the same name. The glimpses of which were seen in the trailer.

The original track is from the 1994 movie of the same name. It featured Akshay, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

Helmed by Raj Mehta The trailer also introduces Nushrratt Bharuccha as Emraan Hashmi's wife, while Diana Penty seems to be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's better half.

Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! ??

Watch #SelfieeTrailer now.#Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb. https://t.co/wbhvpLe674 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2023

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the trailer of Selfiee

A user said, "#AkshayKumar being in on the joke is absolutely hilarious."

While some ardent fans of SRK drew comparisons between the film and SRK's stardom where fans throng King Khan's Mannat.

He wrote, "What others dream of in reel life King Shah Rukh Khan does it in real life with 4x more perfection."

Another user wrote, "#SelfieeTrailer Mass. The combo of fun and trill is amazing!! It's definitely a huge opening!! #AkshayKumar multiple characters is amazing and goosebumps!! Heartwarming trailer. #EmraanHashmi is a ruler coster against #AkshayKumar."

"Both @akshaykumar & Emraan Shining bright.Big comeback for @emraanhashmi loading, " mentioned another user.

Akshay Kumar dedicates the film to all the fans of the celrbaties across the world

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of Selfiee, which was held in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar dedicated the film to all the fans around the world.

"It's the fans, who make us"- said Akshay at the trailer launch.

About the film Selfiee

Selfiee is a remake of the Malyalam-language film Driving License, which starred South stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The official Hindi adaption is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the late Arun the Bhatia among others. It is all set to release in the theatres on February 24, 2023.