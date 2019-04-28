Sridevi's daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show where the younger sister revealed how her mother reacted to her first tattoo.

Khushi said that Sridevi was not very happy to see her daughter getting inked. She also said that the late actress initially thought that her tattoo was related to any boy that Khushi had liking for.

"I didn't tell mom and dad where I got it. She found out because she was on Instagram and she saw a picture of me and a friend of mine and I was wearing a low-cut T-shirt. After which, she was like, 'Khushi! Did you get a tattoo?' And I had not told her. I had just asked her, 'Can I get one?' She was like, 'No, you're not," Khushi said on the show.

Although the tattoo actually resembled the birth dates of her family members, Sridevi still thought it had something to do with a boy.

"For a minute, she got really emotional (when she told it resembled their birth dates) but then she got really suspicious. Like, 'Are you sure it's not some boy's birth date or something?" she said.

However, eventually Sridevi did believe her, and she had no issues with Khushi's tattoo. Srivdei was very close to her daughters, and was extremely protective towards them too.

Meanwhile, after the successful debut of Janhvi in Dhadak, there were rumours that Khushi would also enter the industry soon. However, the star kid clarified that though she has plans to enter Bollywood, it is not going to happen anytime soon.