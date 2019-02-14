Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with their family members had flown to Chennai to observe Sridevi's first death anniversary on February 14 according to Hindu calendar.

An emotional Boney Kapoor was seen carrying out the rituals at Sridevi's maternal home in Chennai. Along with Boney and his close family members, Tamil film industry superstar Thala Ajith Kumar along with his wife were also seen arriving at the place to attend the pooja.

On Wednesday, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai before flying off to Chennai.

According to the post mortem report by Dubai Police, Sridevi died at 54 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub but her fans are yet to come to terms with the cause of her death under mysterious circumstances at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai after her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

After learning about the tragic news of Sridevi's death, Anil Kapoor brought her daughters Janhvi and Khushi to console them for their loss. Half-brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor too had come out as pillar of strength for Janhvi and Khushi and Arjun even flew off to Dubai to help his father Boney Kapoor to bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi to India for cremation.

Sridevi was cremated with state honors at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, on February 28. Her ashes first immersed by Boney Kapoor along with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and then in Haridwar.