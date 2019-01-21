Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have always been under the scanner ever since the two starkids made their debut in Bollywood. While Sara Ali Khan had two back-to-back releases - Kedarnath and Simmba - in one month, Janhvi was seen in Karan Johar's Dhadak. Both youngsters made a stunning debut but it was Sara Ali Khan who became the talk of the town more than Janhvi. And much to her dismay, paparazzi recently called Janhvi by Sara's name leaving the former completely shocked.

Janvi, along with her sister Khushi, were recently spotted on the sets of Vogue BFFs where shutterbugs were already stationed to capture them into their camera lenses. However, when Janhvi stepped out of her vanity van, the photographers started calling her Sara ji, Sara ji which made Sridevi's daughter a bit uncomfortable. But the young star kid handled the situation with absolute grace and walked passed them carrying a smile on her face.

Janhvi and Sara have always been pitted against each other as they both made their Bollywood debut in 2018 with big banner films. While Janhvi earned a lot of praises for her debut act in Dhadak, Sara Ali Khan, however, stole the limelight and left her contemporary far behind with her blockbuster film Simmba which has still kept the box office ringing.

Not just that, but Sara also won millions of hearts with her chirpiness during her interviews and has been all over the internet be it for her witty answers or being loved for being a terrible singer.

Witnessing the amount of love and appreciation Sara has been receiving, it was reported that Boney Kapoor was not very pleased with Janhvi's PR team as he thought they failed to get as much limelight as Sara has got after she stepped her foot into the industry.

Well, as Issac Hayes says, "if you enjoy the fragrance of a rose, you must accept the thorns which it bears."

