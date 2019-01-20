Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh but the Simmba actress left everyone rolling on the floor laughing when she failed to validate that Saif Ali Khan is her father and took someone else's name.

During her recent interview with Bombay Times, Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the popular star kids on the internet, was asked about the most Googled question about her. And one particular and obvious question was 'Who is Sara Ali Khan's father?'

While there shouldn't have been any second thoughts for Sara to answer the question, she gave an unexpected answer and jokingly said, 'Mahatma Gandhi' and then followed up by saying, "Sorry that's not funny, Saif Ali Khan is my father."

And Sara, who is now also known for wit, humour and chirpiness, further went on to justify her joke that since Mahatma Gandhi is called as the 'Father of the Nation', he would technically be every Indian's father.

Well, her fans will easily buy her explaination on her answer to the most Googled question, 'Who is Sara Ali Khan's father?' and indeed may have a good laugh at it.

Later, when Sara was asked another question 'who she lives with in Mumbai?', she replied, "With my mummy." It was then followed by another question 'if she was a Princess of the Pataudi Dynasty', she again gave a witty reply and said, "No, because that is anachronistic and monarchy ended a long time ago. She's a regular chick from Juhu."

After making a stunning debut with Kedarnath pockting a blockbuster Simmba into her kitty, buzz is that Sara Ali Khan will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next. It is also being said that Sara is being considered for a role opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 and in Coolie No. 1 remake opposite Varun Dhawan.