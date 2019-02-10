Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past affair is well known to everyone now, but did you know the handsome hunk was once asked to play her brother's role in a movie?

Salman was reportedly approached to play Aishwarya's onscreen brother in the film Josh by director Mansoor Khan while the actor was still dating her at that time.

However, the superstar refused to play his then lady love's brother, and the role was eventually played by Shah Rukh Khan. The former couple's love story had started during the making of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. As Josh had released a year later, Salman and Aishwarya were by maximum probability still dating each other when the offer was made to him.

Salman and the former Miss World's relationship was one of the most controversial in the history of Bollywood. After dating for some time, the duo had a nasty breakup, and a lot of drama had unfolded even then. While Aishwarya is now married to Abhishek Bachchan, Salman is happily single.

On the work front, Salman will soon be seen in much awaited film Bharat that also features Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the teaser of the film had received positive response from audience, and fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.

On the other side, Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek were supposed to reunite for a film titled Gulab Jamun after a long time. However, as per latest reports, the couple changed their mind thinking that people would not want to see them romance onscreen.