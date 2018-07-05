There is little chance for fans to see Salman Khan romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the big screen ever again, but Jacqueline Fernandez feels they make the "perfect onscreen pairing".

In an interview with Filmfare, the Race 3 actress was asked who Salman looks best onscreen, and Jacqueline took Aishwarya's name.

"Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) looked so good with him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It's one of my favourite films of his. It's the perfect onscreen pairing for me," she told the publication.

After their hit pairing in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman and Aishwarya had appeared together in just one film – Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. Nonetheless, the former Miss World had just a small cameo in the film.

Apart from being a hot favourite onscreen, the superstar and Aishwarya had become one of the most talked about real life couples. However, their relationship ended on a bitter note.

Jacqueline, who shares a good rapport with Sallu, said they knew each other for a long time.

"We share a good chemistry. We're compatible. Salman has known me, not many people know this, from my early days in Bollywood. I was signed for Aladin (2009) when he probably saw me somewhere. He asked me to meet him for London Dreams. After that, I'd see him on and off at parties. In the past, he has suggested my name to David Dhawan sir, Sajid Nadiadwala and now Ramesh Taurani for Race 3. And all this without my knowing," she said when asked about her pairing with the 52-year-old actor.

Salman was last seen romancing Jacqueline in Race 3, which although had started on a good note at the box office, eventually failed to impress both the audience as well as the box office numbers.