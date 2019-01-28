The fact that Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's fairy-tale romance came to a bitter end is not hidden from anyone. Salman and Aishwarya's romance was at an all-time high during the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and continued strongly even after that. Then, reports of Salman Khan being verbally, mentally and physically abusive started floating around.

Aishwarya having moved on from Salman Khan to Vivek Oberoi, added fuel to the fire. And the duo separated after a lot of mudslinging and dirty linen being washed in public. Aishwarya and Vivek's relationship too took a major jolt when Vivek called a press meet to reveal how Salman had been threatening him.

Now, after almost two decades later, both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai have found solace in their respective partners. While Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan and has a beautiful daughter Aaradhya, Salman Khan too is enjoying a non-committal relationship with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. His proximity and fondness for Katrina Kaif, who he was allegedly dating at one point of time, still continues to make news as the duo dole out hits after hits together.

Recently, at Subhash Ghai's 74th birthday party, entire Bollywood could be seen singing and swaying. Exes Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai also attended the birthday party. However, as per a report in India Today, the duo chose separate exits and entries while coming and leaving the party. Not just that, the duo even made sure not to come across or face each other throughout the event.

While Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan share a cordial relationship, things don't seem to have eased down between the former lovers. Well, at least we are glad there were no awkward moments.