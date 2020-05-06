Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was trolled after he tweeted a photo to mock women, who were buying liquor at a wine shop. But he says that he is the last person to be judgemental.

India allowed liquor shops to open on Monday, 40 days into the lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in chaotic scenes across cities with hundreds of flocking wine shops. Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo featuring women waiting in queue to by liquor on May 4 and captioned it with, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

A guy named Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal), who claimed it to be his photo, slammed RGV and wrote, "1. You tweet a pic I clicked and 2. your tweet is twisted and sexist. If you were there, you would see that there were hardly a dozen women standing while there were hundreds of men in a serpentine queue. The police official on duty said a separate line was made to protect women."

Ram Gopal Varma was widely circulated on Twitter and many people, who replied to him, criticised him for his demeaning caption. Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) replied, "The only reason- the ONLY reason- I am trying to be civil with you is because you made Satya and Sarkar but boy- you are one misogynistic crapster."

Singer and lyricist Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent.

Responding to her, Ram Gopal Varma said that she has misunderstood his post and he did not mean to disrespect women. The director tweeted, "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental .. I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state."