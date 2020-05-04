https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/728071/rgv-style-celebration-new-year.jpg IBTimes IN

https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/728071/rgv-style-celebration-new-year.jpg

IBTimes IN

Singer Sona Mohapatra has never shied away from voicing her opinion on issues related to women. From calling out Anu Malik for his alleged sexual misconduct to bashing Kanika Kapoor for hiding her travel history, Sona has always been upfront about her views on social media. And yet again, the singer has slammed Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) for his sexist remark on women.

After the liquor shops opened in several states across the country for the first time in 40 days amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, people had been queuing up to pile up their liquor stock.

These people include both men and women standing outside liquor shops. However, RGV was not so pleased with women buying liquor and complaining about facing trouble from drunk men. He tweeted, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

Sona Mohapatra slams RGV

But RGV's views on women didn't go down well with Sona who slammed the filmmaker for his sexist remark and schooled him for misplaced morality.

"Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent," Sona Mohapatra tweeted.

Sona Mohapatra's new single

Meanwhile, Sona Mohapatra has come out with a cheeky version of singer Arijit Singh's number "Zaalima" and said the quirky do-it-yourself (DIY) music video was created as an artistic response to the lack of songs featuring female voices in mainstream music

"I think the lockdown has reset our response to music, art and life in general. It's brought us back to basics & it's reflected in the music heard around the world. People now enjoy music that's more minimal & stripped down because it feels more handmade, personal and authentic. This is why I decided to release this reprise version of a song for music lovers that was supposed to be part of the original soundtrack," she said.

The lyrics of the reprised version of the song, which was originally pictured on Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

"He is the biggest hitmaker lyricist of his generation and a dear friend of Ram and mine," Sona added.

She said she feels proud of being an artist who might have alienated herself in Bollywood.

"The cheeky DIY music video was created as an artistic response to the lack of women songs in mainstream music and I feel proud of being that artist who might have alienated herself in Bollywood for calling out such sexist biases but will surely make things better for the coming generation of female artists for speaking up the truth," she said.