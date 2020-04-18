Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra who has time and again stood up against music composer Anu Malik has targetted the latter again, in a scathing attack on Twitter.

Malik, who accused by the likes of Sona, Shweta Pandit, Neha Bhasin, and various other women of sexually harassing them, had to leave the show Indian Idol midway through the season, after facing a severe backlash.

Since then, the female singer has kept on raising her voice against the sexual offender, also targeting such people who come out in the support of Anu Malik. This time though, Sona has criticised a cultural organisation.

Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik yet again

On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer tweeted about a cultural organisation called Sanskar Bharti Kendra, after getting to know they are hosting the 'Me Too' movement accused. She also criticised the group for their association with Malik, whilst also questioning if these are the kind of 'Sanskar' India wants.

Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote, "A 'cultural organisation' called 'Sanskar Bharti Kendra', with organisers associated with RSS is hosting Anu Malik, multiple accused sexual predator in 'Me too' on their pages, flaunting the same. Is this the संस्कार India wants? No BG checks in the BoysClubs?"

Dear @SANSKARBHARTII , do you know that Anu Malik has multiple women who have given their testimonies about being assaulted by this man?Includes minors.Did U see this @RSSorg & many more. His behaviour is an open secret in #Bollywood & you are giving him a platform? @IndiaMeToo pic.twitter.com/j0vUvaqaOc — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 18, 2020

The playback singer did not stop there and wrote another tweet, this time along with multiple photos of newspapers, reporting that Anu Malik had sexually harassed various women in the Bollywood industry.

She also tagged 'Sankar Bharti' to give them a background check about Malik.

Sona further wrote, "Dear SANSKARBHARTII, do you know that Anu Malik has multiple women who have given their testimonies about being assaulted by this man? Includes minors. Did U see this RSS & many more? His behaviour is an open secret in Bollywood & you are giving him a platform?"

Sona Mohapatra and Me Too movement

It all began in 2018 when the hashtag 'Me Too' movement started trending on twitter. Various women came out to raise their voices against sexual offenders, and Sona did the same when she accused Anu Malik.

The veteran singer-composer subsequently released a statement clarifying his take, but Sona retaliated by claiming that he was playing the victim card and that the music director had no right to be on national television.

After this, Anu stepped down as the judge of reality Sony TV's show Indian Idol 11, but he has been on the receiving end of multiple attacks from Mohapatra nonetheless.