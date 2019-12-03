Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are no longer playing the hide and seek game; neither with the fans nor with the media. The couple has finally confirmed their relationship and we are happy for them. Malaika Arora shared on Instagram a picture of the two on a mini-vacation to New York for Arjun's birthday (26th June). In the picture, the two can be seen holding each other's hands at an exotic location. Let us take you back in time to tell when the love story began.

How it all began

Arjun Kapoor was earlier in a relationship with Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan, who is now married to Aayush Sharma. Rumours of Malaika and Arjun dating began spreading at the time when news of Malaika and Arbaaz's divorce first broke. Arjun was blamed for their split.

Malaika had moved out of the Khan residence with her son Arhaan even before she had officially been divorced from Arbaaz Khan. Rumours started to take shape when Arjun was often spotted secretly visiting Malaika's new home and being by her side all the time.

Public Appearances

Malaika and Arjun began making public appearances without hinting anything to the media. Their appearance at a fashion show and also in a television reality show judged by Malaika - where Arjun has come to promote his film 'Namaste England' - fuelled the rumours even more. The two were also seen together in the family get together and Arjun's closeness to Malaika's son Arhaan made things evident.

Partying Together

The couple was also seen partying together with Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. It seemed like the girl gang had welcomed Arjun in their circle. In a picture, Arjun and Malaika can be seen sitting close to each other and Arjun has wrapped his arms around his ladylove.

Malaika and Arjun were also seen on a dinner outing with Saif and Kareena.

Social Media Love

The two never shared any pictures together on social media except for Arjun's birthday, confirming their relationship. However, their PDA was seen through them liking and commenting on each other's pictures. Replying through emoticons and putting funny or witty captions to pictures.

Exotic Vacations

Even before making their relationship official, the couple used to often go on vacations, but never shared pictures together. Their social media accounts were proof of this where they used to upload their individual pictures hinting towards their alleged love affair. It was only on 26th June when the two for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship