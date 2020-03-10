Superstar Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and other Tollywood celebs shared Holi wishes with their fans, but they reminded Narendra Modi's message of avoiding gatherings on this occasion.

Holi is the festival of love or colors that signifies the victory of superior over immoral. The festival celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season. People across India meet each other, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair their broken relationships. Even many celebs from the Telugu film industry play Holi with their loved ones.

But this year's Holi has been dull with many scared to take part in the celebration due to Coronavirus scare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently requested everyone to stay away from attending Holi gatherings as a preventive measure. Many people seem to have following his words.

Most of the Tollywood celebs also seem to have skipped playing Holi this year. But some of them took to Twitter to wish their fans. Meanwhile, they questioned their fans to avoid gatherings. Here is how they wished.

Mahesh Babu: Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli #Colortheworldwithlove ❤

Jr NTR: Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli

Kajal Aggarwal: Wishing you all a very safe, sanitised and colourful Holi. #HappyHoli #HoliHai

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Wishing you all a safe and happy holi! #AyPilla full lyrical on March 11th at 4:05pm #AmigosCreations @AdityaMusic #LoveStory #NC19

Nithiin: Straight from the sets, #RangDe team wishes you all a very #HappyHoli. May this festival bring love & color in your life. Regular updates will start rolling from March End ⁩

Devi Sri Prasad: HAPPPYYY MUSICAL HOLI to all !!! Celebrate this COLOURFUL LIFE !! #RangDe

Kiara Advani: Happy Holi Blue heart

Sampath Nandi: Team #Seetimaarr wishes you a happy and colorful #Holi

Hamsa Nandini: Happy Holi! #holi #rangbarse #Swanstories

Gunasekhar: Happy #Holi p.c: RAJ @CNNnews18 and Yes, Holika would be an enthralling character in #Hiranyakashypa