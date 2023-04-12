A beautiful image of Lord Ram at the age of 21 has taken over the internet. Shared by a Twitter user, the viral image gives us a glimpse at how Lord Ram probably would have looked at the age of 21. One image of Lord Ram shows him with a normal face, but in the other, he is seen smiling. The pictures are not only beautiful but also soothing to look at.

Social media reactions

Many on social media have reacted to the viral image and called it "beautiful" and "soothing". But there are many who have reasoned that the actual Lord Ram was supposedly dusky in complexion and the one generated by AI is a fair one. Many have also questioned the authenticity and logic of AI as the picture shows the Supreme didn't have any beard or moustache at the age of 21.

वाल्मीकि रामायण, रामचरितमानस सहित तमाम ग्रंथों में दिये विवरणों के अनुसार भगवान श्री रामचंद्र जी की AI साफ्टवेयर में डाल कर निकाली गई जनरेटेड फोटो।



जब वो 21 वर्ष के थे, श्रीराम ऐसे दिखते थे।। pic.twitter.com/jOQnLLjQQM — Arun Yadav?? (@beingarun28) April 11, 2023

Many have even said that Lord Ram's image can't be generated through an app or intelligence as no one has seem him to be accurate. Over the years, many celebs played the role of Lord Ram, but no one could get the same level of popularity and fan frenzy as Arun Govil.

Arun Govil, who played Ram in tele series Ramayana, had once revealed that though this role gave him unprecedented high and success; it also made his career come to a standstill. He added that no producer wanted to cast him in any other role post this. He wasn't offered any other roles apart from that of a God or King.