Bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Gauahar Khan condemned the Uttar Pradesh government and Hathras police for forcibly cremating the body of the rape victim on Wednesday morning.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutally gang-raped by four accused at Boolgarhi village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh on September 14. The rapists cut off her tongue and broke her spinal cord, before dumping her in a field. She was first taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh but was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition deteriorated.

The teenager girl, who was in a critical condition and on ventilator support, breathed her last at the hospital on September 29. Her body reached her village at the midnight and the cremation was done by 3.00 am on Wednesday. Her family alleged that her body was taken away by the police in the middle of the night for final rites, barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body.

A video of the cremation was tweeted and the journalist wrote, "ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE - Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know. When we questioned the police, this is what they did."

People across the country including some celebs are extremely saddened and outraged by the horrifying news about the Hathras police forcibly cremating the body of the rape victim. Many condemned the police action, saying that it is absolutely cruel and inhuman. Her body being burnt without her parents' consent is a hush job. It is both a case of caste violence and the collapse of the policing system.

Here are some celebs reactions to the forcible cremation of the Hathras rape victim's body:

Farhan Akhtar: Broken heart Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras

Swara Bhasker: It's time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him an utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP

Gauahar Khan: #JusticeForManishaValmiki hang them , not after years go by , not after the family gets tired of waiting for justice, not after there are many more free to repeat such heinous crime, but today, NOW !!!!! Hang them! Let there be fear of the law! Please! Folded hands