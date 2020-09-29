Amid rise in gruesome rape cases in Uttar Pradesh, another case emerged. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, died on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi. She was battling for her life and showed no improvements and after a day.

After raping the 19-year-old, the accused also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt.

According to the Hathras Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Vir, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on September 14 and went missing soon after. The teenager was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her.

Earlier, the victim was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. According to reports, a spokesman of the hospital said that the woman's legs have been completely paralysed and arms partially paralysed. Dr Harris Manzur Khan, the superintendent of JNMC, was quoted as saying by PTI that she is on the ventilator.

She was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning after the family requested for a transfer.

4 accused arrested

Two days ago, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said that the four accused named in the rape case, which took place on September 14, have been arrested.

The SP said initially they came to know that Sandip (20) had tried to kill her following which he was arrested the same day.

Later in her statement to the magistrate, the victim said that besides Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi had raped her and when she resisted their attempts, they tried to strangulate her, leading to the cut in the tongue, the official said.