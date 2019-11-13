Celebrities like Chetan Bhagat, Prakash Raj, Nagma and Ashoke Pandit mocked various political parties and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who are responsible for the current Maha crisis in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra voted to elect 288 members of the state's Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2019. The BJP and Shiva Sena, which had a pre-poll alliance, won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, and decided to form the government in the state. But the BJP backed out of the alliance after the Shiva Sena insisted for 50:50 formula in seat sharing.

Later, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the second and third-biggest parties, the Shiva Sena and the NCP, respectively, and gave 24-hour time to each of them. But both the parties asked for 72 hours more to prove their majority. When they could not return in time with much need support, he recommended for the President's rule in the state, which has raised many eyebrows in the country.

Maharashtra political crisis

People from different walks of life reacted to Maharashtra's political crisis differently. Noted author Chetan Bhagat mocked the Shiva Sena, as he tweeted, "Maharashtra Politics: Before election: B: I love you S: I love you more. Can't wait to get married. Post-election: B: People have spoken. Let's get married. S: Mummy was saying, ek do ladke aur dekh lo. Bas mil lo."

Prakash Raj, who is a staunch critic of Narendra Modi-led NDA government, took a jibe at the BJP on his Twitter account. The popular south Indian actor asked his followers, "MAHA POLITICS in DANCED DEMOCRACY Dear citizens what was your choice 1.BJP RULES 2. POACHED BJP RULES 3. GOVERNERED BJP RULES #justAsking."

Actress Nagma, who is the supporter of Indian National Congress (INC), expressed her anger against the Governor's hasty decision. She tweeted, "Very ironical the way and manner in which the Governor is conducting himself by imposing the president rule in Maharashtra before even giving a fair opportunity to the NCP to prove it's no's as the governor even hurried the shiv sena without giving it an extension desired by them."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who has leanings towards right wing and the BJP, has different view on the political crisis in the state. He feels that Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is a lawyer, is the only person to be benefited by this crisis. The social activist tweeted, "The only guy who is making money in this #Maharashtrapoliticalcrisis is @KapilSibal. Everyone goes to SC via him. Dukaan Chal rahi hai."