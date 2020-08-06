In the backdrop of the historic Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, the bosses of Burnol India were delighted over Shree Ram Bhakts trending #BurnolSalesRise and #BurnolOutOfStock on social media on during the occasion. Not only did they acknowledge the trend but also thanked them for doing so.

The Supreme Court delivered a historical verdict on 500-year-old Ayodhya dispute on November 9, 2019. The SC ordered that the land should be handed over to a trust to build the Hindu temple. Almost nine months after this judgement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, August 5.

Having said that, what was the connection between the Burnol and Bhoomi Pujan? Many people all over the country, who were waiting for this day with bated breaths had a field day, as they trolled those who objected the construction of the Ram Temple in the disputed site in Ayodhya. They mocked the haters saying that they should probably use Burnol to soothe the burn and the pain.

This led to the trending of hashtags #BurnolSalesRise and #BurnolOutOfStock on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Many TV news channels telecast the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple and during this live coverage, a TV channel ran the ad of Burnol. It is not clear whether it was a mere coincidence or intentional campaign. A BJP leader further captioned this moment and shared the photo of on social media. The picture, which went viral, boosted the #BurnolSalesRise and #BurnolOutOfStock trend.

'Jab jab jalega, tab tab Burnol hi chalega': Burnol India reacts

The bosses of Burnol India were delighted over this trend and thanked everyone on Wednesday night. They tweeted, "We're truly humbled by all the love shown for our brand "Burnol" in India today, with the hashtag #burnol trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support. And on the occasion of Bhumi Pujan, to all our Indian fans - Jai Shree Ram."

Meanwhile, they made it clear that Burnol will never go out of stock. They added, "And yes, there's no end to our stock. So there's no moment for #BurnolSalesRise & #BurnolOutOfStock! Jab jab jalega, tab tab #Burnol hi chalega. Thank you, keep tweeting."