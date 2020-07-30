The priest of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has tested positive for coronavirus. Sixteen police personnel deployed for the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi, including one of the priests, have also tested Covid-19 positive.

Reportedly, the priest, identified as Pradeep Das, who has now tested positive was part of the groundbreaking Ram temple ceremony, which is expected to be held on August 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also scheduled to attend the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony along with 50 VIPs. The ceremony was supposed to be held maintaining all the safety guidelines for Covid-19.

Massive CCTV screens have been set up all across Ayodhya so that the devotees can watch the programme, The Temple Trust stated.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)