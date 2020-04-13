Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna had reportedly launched a gunfire attack against producer Bellamkonda Suresh and astrologer Satyanarayana Choudhary in 2004. He is said to have avoided arrest with a pretext of psychiatric issues.

It was reported that Balakrishna was very close to Bellamkonda Suresh, and his astrologer friend Satyanarayana Chowdary. He used to discuss with them about his new stories and starting dates for his movies. He offloaded some of his responsibilities to them, but they took advantage of this and started creating troubles for him. He lost his cool when he came to know about the situation.

The troubles started with the failure of Lakshmi Narasimha. One fan had reportedly died in the stampede for tickets. Three others had committed suicide after losing the heavy bet that Lakshmi Narasimha would break all box-office records. Balayya had announced a donation of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families on his birthday, according to India Today report.

Suresh and other financial backers had reportedly lost money from Lakshmi Narasimha. A financier had approached Balakrishna to intervene on his behalf. On that fateful evening, he reportedly blamed Suresh for not ensuring adequate publicity for the movie and asked Suresh to pay up. He was also upset as Choudhary's astrological advice did not help him.

It was reported that Balakrishna was drunk and got in to brawl with his two guests Bellamkonda Suresh and Satyanarayana Choudhary. When the argument turned nasty, the actor whipped out a revolver and opened fire, injuring both seriously, according to the report of the India Today.

Suresh and Satyanarayana were rushed to the nearby Apollo Hospital. Balakrishna had reportedly called an ambulance to take him for emergency treatment. The blood-spattered area had been cleaned and his wife Vasundhara and others at home had made a hurried exit after locking up the house.

But the policeman came to know about the shoot-out from the media. They immediately rushed to the house and discovered four bullets embedded in the wall and woodwork. They had ruled out the possibility of self-defence. They had booked him for an attempt to murder, flouting the Arms Act and trying to tamper with evidence.

But Balakrishna had feigned serious illness and managed to stay in the hospital for about 50 hours to avoid his arrest. He had reportedly used the revolver registered in his wife's name. After this shootout, his wife had also got herself admitted in Care complaining of depression and exhaustion, to evade possible arrest.

Balakrishna had pleaded for continued medical attention, when he was produced before a magistrate. But the judge directed him to be admitted to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The judge had also asked the NIMS to certify whether he should continue in hospital. After a series of tests, the hospital announced that the actor was physically fit but needed psychiatric care.

Later, Balakrishna's lawyers contended that the whole incident was blown out of proportion by the media. They had also claimed that no fingerprints were found on both revolvers. Suresh who earlier said that Balayya had fired at him, retracted saying he was not aware who shot at him. However, he still faced charges of misuse of weapon and attempt to conceal evidence.