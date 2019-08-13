Producer Bellamkonda Suresh is someone who doesn't talk to media unless there is something so important for him to address. He stays away from unnecessary issues, but makes sure he talks at the right time.

On Tuesday, this popular filmmaker held a press meet and spoke a lot about his son, who is basking on the success of his recent film Rakshasudu. Directed by Ramesh Varma, the film has Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is being praised for his performance and his father, Bellamkonda Suresh is pretty much proud and happy for the appreciation his son is receiving. He said, "Including Rakshasudu, my son has been part of seven films till now. As per collections, hit and flops, there are days when I was happy and unhappy as well. But as a father, I am proud of him for his performance in Rakshasudu. He has done a really good job by choosing to be part of this film. It made me happy knowing that audiences have also liked his performance. I hope he gets more of such good roles to do in the coming days."

The film has been doing really well at the box office and makers have collected Rs 17.32 crore in 10 days, besides the huge amounts that were fetched for satellite and other rights, and this is something the producers haven't expected at all.

"I always wanted to make my son a star, because any father would want to see their kids in a high position. So I produced his debut film Alludu Seenu and made sure he gets a best launch film. After that, he made a few films, but not all were hits. He has seen ups and downs, and especially after the last three flops, I so much wanted Sai to bag a hit and finally, it has happened," he added.

Suresh said that he would definitely produce a film with his son once again, and that he is waiting for a right script. He said he doesn't want to let Sai make films in a hurry or choose scripts which aren't good enough for him. "He has got a big hit now and so, I want him to do a film which will help him in not losing the fame he has earned now," said the proud father.

Rakshasudu is the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film Ratsasan.