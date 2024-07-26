Abhay Deol is not one to mince his words. From his direct opinion on actors to his views feuds in the industry, everything is a testimony to how he remains one of the most non-diplomatic actors out there. Now, in a recent interview, the Socha Na Tha actor has shed light on his sexuality. Deol refused to put himself in a box and said that he has embraced all kinds of experiences in life.

Embraced all experiences

"As a spectrum. I refuse the Western way of identifying s*xuality because it's so black and white. The Eastern approach is so different, it recognises the whole of us. I don't define my s*xuality, and this might sound controversial but for me it's not something that I think can be defined," he told the Dirty magazine.

"I think its more for the other person's comfort, so they can put you in a box, neatly slot you. Why should I define myself in western terms? I have embraced all experiences in my life and I continue to do so. I don't know how to label that. I don't want to label that. All of us have a masculine and feminine in us, so in my opinion we are all they/them," Abhay further added.

However, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor further said that there is a sense of leading in sexual relations and he would be happy to let the woman lead and take charge. He said that even letting a woman lead would be a part of his masculinity. Abhay's interview has got many on social media asking if he is trying to coming out as queer or is this interview about his coming out.

Abhay, who is quite selective about his work, will next be seen in Bun Tikki. He will be sharing the screen space with legends like Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in the film.