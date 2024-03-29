Abhay Deol left little to the imagination as he went a bit rogue during his recent photoshoot. Abhay shared several thirst trap pictures from his bed and the internet lost its calm. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor took to social media to share some not suitable for work pictures and the comments are a proof of that. Let's take a look.

"I'm sorry but how dare you look so hot? This should be a felony," wrote a user. "Why am I blushing?" another user asked. "I am feeling things," a social media user wrote. "I wish that was my pov," another social media user commented. "Man took "zindagi na milegi dobara" too seriously," a person opined.

"You have no right to drop this mind-blowing hotness in the morning and disrupt my entire day. How am I gonna go through it with that vision in my mind," read a comment. "Someone reviving thirsty Thursdays and I am not complaining," another comment read. "The nation wants to know - who is the photographer," a social media user wrote. "I'm at work for God's sake!! I've to focus," another social media user commented.

"Thirst trap. I'm trapped," was one more of the comments. "can't unsee that now," another comment read. Abhay Deol might have done some films for the commercial aspect of it but the Deol man belives in delivering content and versatility over moolahs. Having been a part of cult classics like Dev D and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Abhay recently spoke about how he started doing few movies as he wanted films he was doing to have some intellect and value.

"I wanted to discover another world, not escape and let my authenticity reflect in my work. I wanted to like the movies I was doing and serve the intelligence, work in films that I could relate to, films that had the diversity of looks, people, backgrounds and embrace all individuals, have experiences and express differently," he said in an interview.