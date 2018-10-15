Game of Thrones star Richard Madden could be the one who will be replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond. Richard Madden is not the first actor who is being considered to replace Daniel Craig. In the recent months, there were speculations that stars like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Hardy may replace Daniel Craig.

Richard Madden, who played the role of Robb Stark in the Emmy award-winning show Game of Thrones, could get an offer by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli to play the lead in the next Bond movie.

The latest news report from The Sun reports that "It is understood that Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer at Eon Productions who has the final say on all Bond characters, is likely to approach Madden in the next few days."

At the same time, an alleged source added that chances of Madden getting the role of James Bond are pretty high.

"Not only is he on top of Barbara's list, but she is preparing to offer the role," added the alleged insider.

In addition to this, Richard Madden's father reportedly revealed that his son is eager to play James Bond.

"I'm quite sure he does want that to be on his CV one day but he's not making a song and dance about it. Whether it's Bond or any big role, Richard has ideas about things he'd like to do. It's probably best whatever his desires or thoughts are to keep it to himself," Richard Madden's father added.

After his Game of Thrones's stint, Richard Madden played Cosimo de' Medici in the historical drama Medici: Masters of Florence. He was also seen in Netflix's rom-com Ibiza. Fans of James Bond movies should understand that there is no concrete proof of Richard Madden's casting as James Bond and should understand that when it comes to the spy-thriller film, the British action movie creates several rumours.

The rumours of Richard Madden's James Bond's casting might have come after his recently released Bodyguard, in which the Scottish actor played the role of Sergeant David Budd.

Meanwhile, the 25th movie in the James Bond movie franchise is currently under production. The film will star Daniel Craig in the lead role and is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.