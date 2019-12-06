Game of Thrones season 8 home media release included several deleted scenes. Fans are now sure that if some of these had made it to the final version, the fate of the season would have been completely different.

Game of Thrones season 8 was one of the most talked-about seasons in all of television history. The last season, however, was heavily criticized by fans and critics for not covering several subplots and prophecies. The season only had six episodes, unlike the previous season which had ten.

The shortened season also could not justify the character's development. For instance, as earlier reported, when Jaime Lannister's final conversation with Brienne was much worse but the character's insight was not portrayed in the final version. Just like how Bran Stark's several actions during the Battle of Winterfell were not revealed.

Game of Thrones season 8 home media featured five filmed deleted scenes that give us insight into the character's mindset.

Sansa Stark's conversation with Tyrion Lannister

One of the most perfect relationships of Game of Thrones was between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister. The characters were briefly married but respected each other till the very end.

In season 8, episode 3, Tyrion Lannister and Sansa Stark were in the Winterfell crypts, hiding from the Night King and his army of the dead. But they forget that even in the crypts, there are several dead Starks who have been buried there for a very long time.

After Night King comes to the Winterfell to kill Bran Stark, all the dead rise, even from the crypts. In the deleted scene, Gilly is seen holding little Sam and he lets out a cry that alerts the wights nearby. Missandei goes to help her as a wight approached but even before they could attack, they are killed by Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister with the help of a dragon glass daggers.

Greyworm and Missandei at the Feast:

After the Battle of Winterfell, Daenerys Targaryen excuses her personal bodyguard Greyworm from his duties for the night. After Greyworm leaves the room, Missandei comes to the Mother of Dragon and asks if she could also be excused because she was feeling ill.

Daenerys Targaryen knows that Missandei wishes to go to Greyworm so after a couple of moments, she excuses Missandei.

This gesture from Daenerys Targaryen shows how friendly and understanding she really was before she headed for the King's Landing, where she was eventually murdered by her lover Jon Snow.

There are other such deleted scenes from Game of Thrones season 8 and if they were present during the initial release, the fans would have understood these characters much better.