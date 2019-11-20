Emilia Clarke recently talked about her nude scenes in Game of Thrones season 1 and how her co-star Jason Momoa actually helped her shoot them.

Emilia, who played the role of Daenerys Targaryen, said that if the creators of Game of Thrones would have shot the pilot episode now, it would have been very different from the original one.

On an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast, Emilia said, "I am a lot savvier with what I am comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing. I have had fights on set before where I am like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'F--- you.'"

In the early seasons, Game of Thrones was synonymous to nudity and slangs. This, in turn, diverted viewers from the original content.

Even Emilia Clarke admitted that there was a "f**k tonne of nudity" in the very season of Game of Thrones. The only reason she went through all of that was because she was a theatre artist and had no prior experience of working on a film or a televised set.

"I am now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I do not know what I am meant to do and I do not know what is expected of me, and I do not know what you want, and I do not know what I want," Emilia admitted.

Jason Momoa's helping hand:

In the very first episode of Game of Thrones season 1, there was a scene that showed Daenerys Targaryen getting physically abused by her own brother. Later in the series, when she gets married to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) she finds herself leaving from one prison to enter another. Khal was described as a nomadic ruler who knew no boundaries but Jason played the character very diligently and made sure that Emilia was comfortable while they shot the nude scenes.

Emilia Clarke admitted that it was Jason Momoa who taught her to stand up for herself when she felt uncomfortable. Momoa would tell the actress directly, "No, sweetie, this."

However, as the story progressed, the nude scenes in the show started to get less screen time. But it will not be wrong to say that the show featured a lot of nudity and Emilia had nude scenes almost every season.