Game of Thrones season 8 audio commentary revealed a shocking dialogue that Jaime Lannister might have been thinking when he decided to leave Brienne of Tarth for his sister Cersei Lannister.

HBO's Game of Thrones season eight ended with several heartbreaks. Several Fans were disappointed after seeing the fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and several also wanted Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) to end up with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) but not with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Millions of Game of Thorns fans were disappointed after seeing season eight. Many avid readers and fans wanted to see more out of the characters and even felt that the creators rushed into developing the final season. There were several subplots that were never answered and fans also showed their disdain towards Jaime and Brienne's storyline.

From the very beginning of Game of Thrones, we saw Jaime Lannister as a cruel Kingsguard of House Baratheon who sleeps with his sister and attempts to kill Bran Stark. However, after he met Brienne in the second season, we saw a shift to his character's arch. In the following seasons, he became more passionate and understanding. The change in his character instantly made him a fan favourite.

Game of Thrones season 7 showed how Jaime Lannister decided to end his relationship with Cersei as he headed towards the North to fight alongside Starks and Targaryens. After the end of Night King by the hands of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jaime decided to finally spend the night with Brienne but when he got to learn the truth about Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) true plan to invade King's Landing, he abandoned Brienne and left her in the North.

Jaime Lannister never loved Brienne

When Jaime Lannister leaves Winterfell, he breaks Brienne's heart. As it turns out, that scene was much worse on papers. According to Entertainment Weekly, new audio commentary from Game of Thrones season 8 home video offered the fans an insight of Jaime and Brienne's last scene together.

Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff and DB Weiss admitted that the final script featured a line to provoke Brienne's grief. As it turned out, Jaime would have become his old self, when he was cruel and had no empathy for others. He would have said something like "I don't love you. No one loves you."

This was supposed to be a sub-text that helps the actors understand the feelings of the characters they are portraying. But if lines like this would have made it to the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4, then it would truly be heartbreaking for almost all of the fans.