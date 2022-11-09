Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have turned parents to an adorable baby girl. The couple welcomed their little munchkin on November 6, 2022. Fans and followers of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of Alia after the delivery. They are even waiting to see a sneak peek of the couple's "magical" little girl.

The viral picture

Amid all this, several videos and pictures of Alia Bhatt and her baby girl have taken over the internet. However, as it turns out, these pictures and videos are fake. The morphed pictures and videos have made many believe that it is indeed Alia and her baby. But, there are no truth to these claims. Ranbir and Alia are yet to share a glimpse of their baby.

Congratulations ? alia so cute baby girl ❣️❣️❣️???? pic.twitter.com/kpYSt1Qfs4 — Drx.monikachoudhary (@monikac60799851) November 7, 2022

Ranbir's reaction on seeing baby girl

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor broke down upon seeing and holding his baby girl for the first time. Ranbir got overwhelmed and made everyone around him emotional. The whole Kapoor and Bhatt clan is excited with the arrival of their little ray of sunshine and feel it's a new beginning for them.

Alia and Ranbir's adorable announcement

Alia took to social media to share the news of the arrival of their bundle of joy. "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir," she wrote in the note. And ever since then, the couple has been receiving love and blessings from all corners.