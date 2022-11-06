Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have turned parents to their little bundle of joy. The couple welcomed their baby girl this morning. Alia had been admitted to HN Reliance hospital early this morning, after which a news on the arrival of the couple's first born was expected. Alia took to social media to share the news in the most adorable way.

Alia's "magical" post

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." And ever since then, there has been an outpour of love and joy among celebs and fans. Alia and Ranbir have remained Bollywood's most loved couple and the birth of their child has sent the nation into a state of exuberance and celebration.

Karan Johar bursting with joy

Karan Johar also took to social media to share his happiness. Alia Bhatt's self-proclaimed Godparent, Karan wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!" And soon after KJo's post, netiznes couldn't stop themselves from pulling his leg.

"SOTY 12 casting sorted," wrote one user. "Student of the Year 12 ki heroine mil gai," wrote another user. "Congrats Karan you have new heroine for Student of the Year 27," a netizen wrote. "When will you cast baby," another netizen questioned.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and many others have poured in their heart-felt congratulations for the couple.