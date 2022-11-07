Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy on November 6, 2022. The couple broke the news of welcoming their baby girl on social media with the most adorable post. Ever since then, Alia's social media page has been inundated with congratulatory messages.

Alia's cutest announcement

"And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir," Alia had written on social media.

KRK's mean tweet

Amid all this, KRK's tweet congratulating the couple with a sly dig at them has also surfaced on social media. With his tweet, KRK hinted at the couple being pregnant during their marriage. KRK tweeted, "Congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months."

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.??? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

Netizens school KRK

KRK received massive backlash after his tweet. People condemned his tweet and also urged everyone else to boycott him. However, upon facing the backlash, KRK changed his stance. He tweeted again, "I can't understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It's normal."