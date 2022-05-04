This Eid is very special for the inhabitants of the Gujjar Nagar of Jammu city as a local boy of this locality Umran Malik has created history on Sunday by bowling the fastest delivery of IPL 2022.

After Umran Malik, who is suffixed with the title of Jammu Express, bowled fastest ball of IPL 2022, people are thronging his house to congratulate his family. For the last some days Jammu city's Gujjar Nagar has become a VIP locality due to Umran Malik.

Celebrations erupted in Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city after Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 on Sunday evening.

Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 when he clocked 154 kph in the 10th over against the Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday evening.

It was a full ball on the stumps which was driven down the ground for four by CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer clocked 154 kmph again in the 19th over, a yorker to MS Dhoni which was dug out for a single.

The "Jammu Express" had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 27.

This Eid is so special for us, says Umran's uncle

On the eve of Eid, Nasir Malik, uncle of Umran Malik was busy in his vegetables and fruits shop receiving greetings from the people. Umran's father and his uncle sell vegetables and fruits just near the gate of the Congress headquarters at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city.

"This Eid is so special for us. Not only our family whole of Jammu is proud of its son, rather the whole nation is proud of him", Nasir told the International Bussiness Times. He said that it is the result of the hard work of Umran Malik that has created history in IPL.

Umran's journey starts from the bank of river Tawi

Umran family belongs to the Sunjwan area of Jammu, now settled in the Gujjar Nagar locality of Jammu city. This locality is situated on the bank of the river Tawi so Umran used to practice on the sand of the river Tawi.

Without any proper coaching and training, Umran's selection in IPL is a result of hard work and dedication.

Umran Malik is an exceptional talent. As a fast bowler, he possesses all that is required to blossom at the highest level. He is a genuine quick bowler, consistently hitting the 150 kph mark, and with age on his side, who knows he can break the world record of bowling the fastest ball. Just 21 years old, Umran has already represented J&K in the prestigious Vijay Hazare One Day and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournaments.