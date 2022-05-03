On the auspicious occasion of the Eid, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets at various Border Outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier.

The exchange of sweets was done at the BOPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura, Arnia, Suchetgarh, Ramgarh, Kanachak, and Akhnoor borders.

The BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Pakistan Rangers who also reciprocated in a similar way.

Today, BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various Border Out Posts (BOPs) under the Jammu border in a very cordial atmosphere. BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively", the official spokesperson of BSF tweeted.

"Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces," BSF said.

The sweets exchange ritual was restarted in 2021 after the Pulwama attack

For the first time after the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom, India and Pakistan had exchanged sweets to mark Eid at various points along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

These ceremonies are seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure amid the marked decline in hostilities along the LoC and IB ever since the ceasefire agreement in February 2021.

Troops exchanged sweets on Diwali also

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali in November 2021, Indo-Pak troops exchanged sweets across all major meeting points in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gates at Chakan-Da-Bagh LoC point on the Poonch-Rawalakote route were opened for half an hour on Diwali morning during which the Army officers and jawans of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets, fruits, and other gifts to mark the festival. The officers and soldiers of the two armies were together for nearly half an hour before dispersing.

Indian and Pakistani troops have revived the exchange of sweets and greeting on the occasions of national days and festivals of the two countries along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Pakistan after the renewed ceasefire agreement came into force between the two countries on February 25, 2021.

No fresh ceasefire violation but Pak trying to push terrorists

Though there has been no major ceasefire violation on LoC and IB after a fresh agreement between the Armies of the two nations, there have been reports of infiltration attempts by the terrorists from the LoC and IB.

Intelligence agencies believed that terrorists involved in the April 22, Sunjwan attack on the outskirts of Jammu had infiltrated from the Samba border recently.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan had announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the LoC and IB in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.