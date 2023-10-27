Music transcends beyond border and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's soothing and soulful voice has swooned several hearts. He garnered a huge fan following over the years and still, whenever you hear him sing, your heart skips a beat.

The prolific singer is currently on a singing tour. Earlier this month the singer was singing his popular song, "Dekhte Dekhte" in the US but had to stop his performance mid-way due to an unforeseen circumstance.

Fan throws money at Atif Aslam during a concert; singer stops performance mid-way

A video from the concert where Atif Asif was seen performing went viral showing that a fan came closer to the stage and threw money at the singer. This unruly behaviour by the fan irked Atif and he gave a befitting reply.

In the video that has gone viral, Atif called the fan up to the stage and said, "My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money."

"My friend, Donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money" How calmly he requested and gave a message to the jahil pakistanis who made this thing a culture. What a man he his, one and only undisputed pakistani star whom you should admire @itsaadee pic.twitter.com/KOSvUMvSha — Faizi (@faizanriaz7_) October 24, 2023

Atif's reply and gesture won the hearts of the netizens.

A user wrote, "Being an Atif' fan Really appreciate it but would have been great if he had collected the money himself. I dont know but it seems a bit off..."

Another mentioned, "What else was he expecting???"

Much before Atif, singers like Nick Jonas, Arijit Singh, Drake, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B among others also faced bizarre fan incidents.