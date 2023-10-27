Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon celebrated her 49th birthday on October 26, 2023, in the presence of her close friends and family. The National Award-winning actress has been one of the few from the industry who has never shied away from speaking her heart and mind.

She is one of the most celebrated actors of the '90s and still captivates our hearts with her charming smile and sartorial choices.

Be it a sultry yellow chiffon saree, a simple denim jacket or a western outfit, she has aced every look with panache.

Ravishing Raveena is keeping herself up-to-date with the ongoing trends. Her Instagram feed is a treasure trove of glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoots, she also makes reels of her stunning pictures with trending song which caters to Gen Z.

She is truly unstoppable even now, despite giving Bollywood some of the best films. Her versatility is unmatchable. The effervescent star has always opted for intriguing and strong roles.

From Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maatr and many many more. She will next be seen in Welcome.

Be it millennials, celebs or Gen Z an entire generation has grooved to Raveena's songs namely, Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare or Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Let's take a look at some of the power--packed performances of Raveena Tandon

'Mohra'

Raveena Tandon portrayed the character of Roma Singh, a determined journalist. The film also featured Raveena's Akshay Kumar, and their on-screen chemistry sizzled on the big screen. The high-octane action sequences and gripping climax is still one of the most watched and loved films of the actor.

Aranyak

After entertaining us for over the years with her comic timings, she forayed into the web world and how! Raveena Tandon made her Netflix debut in 'Aranyak.' Portraying Kasturi Dogra, a fearless cop. Apart from being a strong-headed cop, she also depicted the role of a multitasking wife with ease.

Dulhe Raja

Raveena Tandon and Govinda starrer 'Dulhe Raja' became a superhit pair in the delightful romantic comedy. The film was not only a laughter riot, the song 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare,' is still loved by many. This timeless classic is undoubtedly one of those films that you simply can't get enough of!

Maatr

Raveena Tandon essays the role of a mother who seeks revenge for her daughter's rape in the film Maatr. Her performance was lauded and she gained critical acclaim for her performance.

Raveena Tandon worked in films such as Bulandi (2000) and Aks (2001), which won her critical acclaim.

As the actor turns a year younger. Let's revisit some of her rare and unseen pictures that are evergreen.

Let's take a look at her recent pictures and hands down she is the ultimate trendsetter

Raveena looks classy and elegant in this Indian outfit!

Raveena is surely raising the temperature in this pic, what say folks.

On her mom, Raveena Tandon's 49th birthday, daughter Rasha wished her with adorable videos. Posting a video of herself grooving with mom Raveena, Rasha wrote, "Happy birthday to this beautiful human being. My role model. I look at you sometimes and wonder how I got this lucky. I love you forever, nobody comes closer."

In a separate post, Rasha shared a video, in which she recreated her mom's look from Aks song Yeh Raat. Raveena Tandon replied, "Shuullliiiiii. This is soooo amazing! What an awesome, thoughtful best gift ever."