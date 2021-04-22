It is impossible for anyone else to grab the spotlight when Rekha is present in the same frame too. From her style to her statements -- everything makes waves. So it was natural that when Rekha attended Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch back in 2019, the limelight would only be on her. Despite a number of celebs and their massive pictures hanging throughout the wall, it was Rekha who turned every eye in the room onto her. And did something which had an Amitabh Bachchan connection.

What happened?

It so happened that while posing for the shutterbugs, Rekha didn't realise that she was standing in front of Amitabh Bachchan's mega size picture. But once she turned back to take a look, she saw Bachchan's poster and ran away towards the other side. More than her action, it was her saying, "Yahan danger zone hai", that left the paparazzi bursting in laughter. As expected the video went viral and kept doing the rounds on social media for several weeks.

Bringing back Bachchan again

And that was not the only time when Rekha brought back Mr Bachchan's name directly or indirectly. Recently, at Indian Idol, Rekha spoke about her obsession with a "married man". When host Jay Bhanushali asked Neha Kakkar and Rekha if they have ever seen a woman obsessing over a married man, Rekha's pat reply was, "Ask me!" While her quirky answer left judges gasping for an answer, fans and followers couldn't get enough of her candidness.

Jaya – Rekha – Amitabh

While Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan might have distanced themselves from Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya remain quite fond of the actress. Abhishek and Aishwarya are often seen praising the actress and even share a warm gesture every time they come face-to-face.