After Rekha, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's most controversial film, Silsila emerged the biggest hit of the year in 1981; it was almost given that one wouldn't get to see the trio in the same frame ever again. By then, the rumours of Amitabh Bachchan's relationship with Rekha, and his marriage with Jaya Bachchan going through a tough phase was splashed all across the headlines.

No producer or director dared to go to the three of them with the same project and no one spoke about the 'other woman' in presence of the Bachchan couple in the industry. Speculations of what would happen if the three ever come across each other or crossed paths was something that the industry always spoke about. However, when it did happen, it happened in a way and at a place where no one had expected.

When and how?

It happened at the Screen Awards held in Mumbai on January 14, 2014. It was a moment no one had expected to see. Amitabh Bachchan who was going to receive an award that night, chose to break the ice. Not just him, even Jaya Bachchan thought of getting rid of the cold shoulder. Amitabh Bachchan warmly greeted Rekha with folded hands and saying 'namaste'. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan also held Rekha's hands, the ladies laughed and seemed to share a light moment.

Rekha and Jaya, both dressed in heavy pink sarees with exquisite gold and diamond jewellery gave paparazzi a golden chance to click a picture that would remain one of the most searched and most viewed picture of the decade.

Jaya's statement on infidelity

In a throwback interview with People magazine, Jaya Bachchan talked about her marriage with Amitabh Bachchan and his alleged romance with Rekha. When asked about rumors about Amitabh Bachchan's affairs must've disturbed her, Jaya Bachchan was quoted as saying, "You are a human being, you do react. If you react to negativity, you also react to positivity. You are reassured every second by gestures, by looks, by happenings, and that keeps you going. A human being at a very vulnerable age and time get carried away either way, and if you are sad you are sad, and if you are happy, you are happy."