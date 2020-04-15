The world has witnessed the epic love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Despite Mr Bachchan marriage to Jaya Bachchan, nothing could stop the spark that Mr Bachchan and Rekha had. From controversies to mud slinging in media, the alleged couple went through all during their successful tenure in showbiz.

Not many of you must be aware that after parting ways with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha got married to another man but an unfortunate incident took away her husband.

Today, International Business Times will tell you what was the relationship of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Stories went on to heaps and bounds that Jaya and Rekha are at loggerheads, Amitabh is cheating on Jaya and a lot more. But this isn't the real case, Rekha always loved and admired Jaya Bachchan and addressed her as her elder sister and called her 'Didibhai'.

On a famous talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal Rekha said that she had no trouble getting her subject to speak about actor Amitabh Bachchan. She also explained why Big B and Rekha never appeared in a film together after 1981's Silsila.

Rekha confesses her love for Amitabh Bachchan

He was something I'd never seen before. I've never met anyone like him. How can so many good qualities be bestowed on one person? I'm not a fool, I'm intelligent or so I'd like to believe. When I see a good thing, I can recognize it.

How she fell in love with Big B despite him being a married man

I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I'm not in love with him? Of course, I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more.I feel that for that person. There was never a personal connection with him, that's the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation" she told Simi Garewal. The fact that he was a married man doesn't make any kind of a difference. A rose is a rose is a rose. A human being is interesting, period. I want to have the honour of being associated with this person so what is stopping me? I'm not here to 'break' his home so to speak. I'm here to be one of the lesser mortals who can just have a whiff of him and feel happy,"

Definitely, when such things come, the wife is always affected, was there a rift between Jaya and Rekha?

No, in fact, Rekha calls Mrs Bachchan Didibhai (the Bengali word for elder sister)

On Jaya being nasty?

Not at all. Didibhai is much more mature, much more together. I've yet to come across a woman who is so together. She's got so much dignity, so much class. She's got a lot of strength. I admire that woman. We had an association before the so-called rumours and the media messed up the whole image. We were living in the same building and we had a relationship. She was my Didibhai, she still is - no matter what happens nobody can take that away. Thank God she realizes that too. Whenever we meet, she's very sweet - she's not just civil, she's just herself.

On meeting eyes with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya

I see him lots at functions. He's a very sweet human being and his memory is very sharp. That one Namaste says it all.

