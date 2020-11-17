Internet is a fascinating place for people to express their opinions. Sometimes, these expressions go viral, especially when it comes from the president of the United States. But of late, Donald Trump's tweets, even before news agencies fact-check them, Twitter has taken upon itself to flag them with "This claim is disputed" disclaimer or versions of it. These disclaimers have gotten so frequent that they have now spiraled into a meme-fest.

Trump's "I won the election," and calling the elections rigged have gone viral, sparking controversy but more than that - memes have now taken the driver's seat to control the narrative. As a result, Twitter's label on Trump's tweets has become a trend.

This claim is disputed: Memes galore

Check out some memes that have been the driving force of the #ThisClaimIsDisputed trend.