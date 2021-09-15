Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular young heroes in Bollywood, and he has a handful of projects in his pipeline. One of the most anticipated films from this young star is Cirkus, which is being directed by Rohit Shetty. It has been previously reported that Deepika Padukone will play a crucial cameo in this movie. And now, according to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, it has been learned that Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan may also play a cameo role in Cirkus.

Ajay Devgan in Cirkus

An exclusive report published in Bollywood Hungama revealed that Ajay Devgan will appear in a song sequence in Cirkus, and the shooting will take place in Ooty.

"The makers are yet to shoot for one brief schedule of the film in Ooty and it is expected to take place in the next two months. Rohit is planning to shoot a song on a grand scale in Ooty and that's not all, he also wants his lucky charm, Ajay Devgn to make a guest appearance in this song," said a close source to the movie.

Earlier, the makers of this movie had planned to complete the shooting of this song by June. However, Ajay Devgan's busy schedule compelled them to postpone the filming to November.

Deepika Padukone as Meenamma

It has been learned that Deepika Padukone will play the role of her iconic character Meenamma from Chennai Express in Cirkus.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty have worked together in several movies in the past that includes, Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Singham, Singham Returns, Golmaal 3, All The Best, Golmaal Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Cirkus is expected to be a comedy entertainer, and it will feature Ranveer Singh playing double roles. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma in other crucial roles.