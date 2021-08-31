Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to kick start their upcoming film titled 'Baiju Bawra', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, the 'Gully Boy' actors have reportedly started shooting for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars other veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer and Alia may simultaneously begin their work on 'Baiju Bawra' along with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. However, as both the actors will be seen in completely different looks for the starkly different projects, their teams are working towards ensuring that Ranveer and Alia wrap major chunks of 'Rocky Aur Rani' and then move onto 'Baiju Bawra'.

Reports stated that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to start shooting by October and the production team has already started working on a huge set that is being constructed in Mumbai's Goregaon Film City. The magnum opus 'Baiju Bawra' is touted to be a 'revenge story of a maverick maestro'.

Both the projects to clash?

According to a source close to the project, Mid-Day reported, "At this point, it appears that some parts of Rocky Aur Rani... may overlap with the Baiju Bawra shoot. The primary roadblock will be the look of the characters, as the two actors sport distinct looks in the films. The actors' teams are ensuring that the duo finishes major chunks of Karan's film before moving to Bhansali's project."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Karan Johar had shared, "It's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story. Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey!"

On the professional front

On the work front, apart from the two above-mentioned projects, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' as Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, '83 as Kapil Dev, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus'. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is waiting for her upcoming releases, including 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Brahmāstra' and 'Darlings'.