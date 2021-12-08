Randeep Hooda is widely considered one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. The actor has been entertaining viewers for several years with his impeccable performance on screen, and it helped him to make his Hollywood debut in 2020 with the movie Extraction. However, Randeep Hooda had struggled a lot before making it big in the entertainment industry.

Life as a taxi driver in Melbourne

Before entering the film industry, Hooda was in Melbourne, pursuing his post-graduation. Initially, the actor did a bunch of part-time roles, and later, to survive in Australia, he took up the job of a taxi driver, during the night for three years.

Randeep Hooda had several times opened up about his years in Australia. Recently, the actor posted a picture on Instagram stating that he worked as a night-time cab driver in Australia for three years.

"Where to mate? Inspirations and dreams of the younger me in Cinema. still as inspiring !! So, much so, that I drove Taxis for 3 years, night shift, in Melbourne, Australia," wrote Hooda.

Randeep Hooda's journey in Bollywood

Hooda also worked as a waiter in a Chinese restaurant. Later, he returned to India and worked in the marketing department of an airline. It was during these times that Hooda tried his luck in modeling, and he also worked as a theater artist. The performance of Hooda was noted by acclaimed director Mira Nair, and she requested him to do an audition for Monsoon Wedding in 2001. In Monsoon Wedding, Hooda played the role of Rahul Chadha.

Later, he acted in some notable films that include Karma Aur Holi, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Highway, and Sarbjit. Randeep Hooda's upcoming movie is Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. The film is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, and it features Ileana D'Cruz in another crucial role.