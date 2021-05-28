Randeep Hooda has landed in hot waters ever since his crass joke on Mayawati went viral. The actor has not publically apologized or made a statement on it. It all began when an old video of Randeep Hooda, cracking a "dirty" joke on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati went viral. Social media lashed out at the actor and called it a sexist, problematic, and casteist joke.

In the video that has gone viral, Randeep is seen telling a huge audience that he would crack a "dirty" joke. He then goes on to make an inappropriate joke about the female leader. And while Hooda laughs as he finishes the joke, the audience too joins in. Many have demanded an apology from the actor and many have called for his films to be boycotted.

Richa Chadha slams the actor

Amid all this, Richa Chadha has also made a sharp response on the matter. When a social media user asked, "Where are all the 'feminist' actors @ReallySwara, @konkonas, @tapaseepannu and @RichaChadha Will they speak against @RandeepHooda or stand and applause for their brother? We are watching..." To this, Richa wrote, "It's a despicable "joke". It's crass, tasteless and sexist."

However, she also shot back at the user for asking only female members of the industry to be apologetic towards Hooda's behaviour. "Yes. It's casteist too. Also, plz explain to the reason why you continue to ask ONLY women to apologize for their male colleagues while you pontificate on sexism. Not holding my breath."

On the other hand, there have also been reports of Hooda being removed from the UN's environmental treaty. A report in The Hindu states that the Sarbjit actor has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS).

Now whether Hooda will maintain silence or speak up on the whole controversy, guess will have to just wait and watch.