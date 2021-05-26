Randeep Hooda's old video making a sexist, casteist joke on Mayawati has gone viral. Netizens have lashed out at the actor. The video of Hooda making a problematic joke on former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, has now seen the wrath of social media. Though where and when is the clip exactly from couldn't be established.

In the video, Randeep Hooda is seen saying that he would crack a "dirty" joke on Mayawati. The joke involves Mayawati walking with two young kids. And when Mayawati clears the age of the two boys to a stranger on being asked, he says, "Someone has been there twice?" Randeep is seen cracking up as he finishes the joke and the audience bursts into laughter.

Netizens have questioned whether Hooda would ever have the audacity to crack the same joke on a man? They have also called out the actor for the sexist and casteist undertone in the joke. Randeep has been called out for his problematic joke and netizens are now demanding his apology and strict action against the actor.

"This is disturbing at so many levels" said one user. "Can't believe a man like Hooda can stoop so low," said another. "He must apologise", "This is unforgivable" were some more comments on the video. Let's take a look at the clip and some of the social media reactions.

Not a "joke" @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes "jokes" saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive. https://t.co/F4WsmDLbCw — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) May 25, 2021

Hi @UNEP @BonnConvention Look what sort of person you have as an ambassador, do you endorse his disgusting values, his disgusting thinking, drop him off from your forum/team as an Ambassador and publicly denounce him and announce why he is being removed for. https://t.co/d2e4Sd69xy — J?✊?B (@JaiBhimJaiBhim) May 25, 2021