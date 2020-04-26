Popular character artiste Ajay, who is now playing an important role in Acharya, has revealed that he has met megastar Chiranjeevi only once in 20 years of his acting career. He is thrilled to work with him now.

Hailing from Vijayawada, Ajay is engineering-dropped-out student, who also failed in an attempt in doing ICWA. He entered the film industry with Vikramarkudu. He had hopes to be flooded with offers post the release of his debut film, but he did not get expected results. "My career graph is not proper at all," Ajay told in an interview to 123Telugu.

'I did not get good offers'

Ajay added, "After doing a big film like Vikramarkudu, I thought my career would change but it did not happen as I did not get good offers. The same happened after Sarai Veerraju and Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya. People stopped giving me negative roles. I was only called for one scene two scene projects. I have crossed that stage now and have some interesting projects lined up."

Ajay has play variety characters mostly with negative roles in nearly 150 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages in his career spanning 20 years. He has worked with leading south stars like Junior NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Naga Chaitanya, Ravi Teja, Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Vijay, Vikram, Surya, Upendra and Darshan so far.

The character has won appreciations from many of these stars for his acting in various movies. But Ajay said that despite being in the industry for 20 years, he met Chiranjeevi only once before he started work with him in Acharya. "You won't believe after being in the industry for 20 years, I have met him only once," Ajay told 123Telugu.

Getting an opportunity to work with Chiru was a dream come true moment for Ajay, who said, "The second time, I met him was on the sets of Acharya. It was a dream come true as working with him was on my bucket list. He was well informed about my work which surprised me a lot. It was a surreal experience seeing him prepare for his role on sets."

Ajay is known for playing the characters with negative shades, but he is seen in a positive role in Acharya. He said, "I am not allowed to say much about my role but I can say that I am doing a very good positive role after a long time and am sure that it will get me a good name in the industry."